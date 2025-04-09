Op zondag 13 april 2025 vindt de 11e editie van de International Porsche Collectors Day plaats in 's werelds grootste Porsche Classic Center (onderdeel van Porsche Centrum Gelderland). De Porsche Collectors Day is 's werelds grootste indoor Porsche-ruilbeurs en -tentoonstelling op meer dan 2.000 vierkante meter en omvat Porsche-modelauto's in de schalen 1:1 tot 1:220 en Porsche-memorabilia (boeken, posters, tijdschriften, brochures, kunst, design, gadgets, accessoires, reclameartikelen, telefoonkaarten, postzegels, speldjes, enz.). Duizenden internationale bezoekers en verkopers zullen de International Porsche Collectors Day bijwonen. U kunt andere verzamelaars ontmoeten en enkele bijzondere oude verzamelobjecten en de nieuwste releases vinden.

Gratis toegang

Programma zondag 13 april 9.00 - 15.00 uur:

Porsche beurs op 2760 vierkante meter

Tentoonstelling van beroemde Porsche oldtimers in 1:1

Porsche Autoprogramma van de gloednieuwe Porsche-modellenreeks 2024 in 1:1

Feestelijke opening om 9.00 uur

Porsche merchandise en officiële Porsche modelauto's te koop tijdens de Internationale Porsche Verzamelaarsdag.

En wij van Vierenzestig Porsche Portal zijn dit jaar natuurlijk weer van de partij. Deze keer met een eigen stand. Dus kom ons bezoeken.

International Porsche Collectors Day. 13 April 2025.

Porsche Model Club Europe & Porsche Classic Center Gelderland proudly present the International Porsche Collectors Day 2025.

On Sunday the 13th of April 2025 the 11th edition of the International Porsche Collectors Day will take place at the world’s biggest Porsche Classic Center (part of Porsche Centrum Gelderland). The Porsche Collectors Day is world’s biggest indoor Porsche swap meet and exhibition on more than 2,000 square metres and includes Porsche model cars in scales 1:1 to 1:220, and Porsche memorabilia (books, posters, magazines, brochures, art, design, gadgets, accessories, advertisement articles, telephone cards, stamps, pins, etc.). Thousands of international visitors and vendors will attend the International Porsche Collectors Day. You can meet other collectors and find some special old collector items and the newest releases.



Free entrance

Programme Sunday 13 April 9:00 am – 3:00 pm:

• Porsche swapmeet on 2,760 square metres

• Exhibition of famous Porsche classic cars in 1:1

• Porsche Car Programme of the all new Porsche model range 2024 in 1:1

• Grand opening at 9:00 am

• Porsche merchandise and official Porsche model cars for sale during the International Porsche Collectors Day.