Op de koffie bij Design 911 in Heiningen

Under the Dutch text you will find the English translation (machine translation).

In deze rubriek wandelen we binnen voor een kop koffie en een praatje bij een Porsche Centrum of bij andere bedrijven die dagelijks met Porsche te maken hebben. Vandaag breng ik een bezoek aan Design911 in Heiningen.

Het hoofdkantoor van Design911 is gevestigd te Essex in het Verenigd Koninkrijk. In september 2025 schreven we al een artikel over de geschiedenis en de voortgang van Design911, maar nu schenken we dus aandacht aan de vestiging in ons eigen land.

Design911 Showroom hoofdkantoor, Essex (foto Design911)

De Nederlands vestiging is geopend in 2022 als "European Distribution Center" en het werd hoog tijd voor een bezoek en een kop koffie. Anthony (Tony) Malone, Head of Trade bij Design911, is ongeveer iedere zes weken in Nederland. Niet alleen om het bedrijf in Heiningen te bezoeken, maar ook om naar klanten te gaan. Het is dus erg fijn dat hij tijd kon en wilde vrijmaken voor vierenzestig.nl.

Op het bedrijventerrein was het even zoeken, tot er opeens een man naar me stond te zwaaien. Dat bleek dus Anthony te zijn: "I heard you drive by. Nice sound". Tja...als Porscheliefhebber, en dat is Anthony, herken je het geluid van de 6 cilinder boxermotor gelijk, en als dat dan ook nog via een sportuitlaat naar buiten komt, is dat inderdaad een "Nice sound". Niet zo gek dat ik er aan voorbij was gereden. Op dit moment is het kleine bord wat in het kozijn staat het enig waaraan je zou kunnen zien dat je op het juiste adres bent. Dat zijn de puntjes op de i.

Yash Chopra (l) en Anthony (Tony) Malone

Want er is een hoop werk verricht mensen. Ik moet eerlijk zeggen dat het grote en efficiënte voorraadmagazijn mijn verwachtingen overtrof. Samen met Brand Manager Yash Chopra, wandelde Anthony met mij door het bedrijf en zij vertelden mij dat het voorraadmagazijn als het belangrijkste onderdeel van het bedrijf wordt beschouwd, en dat dit dus als eerste moest worden gebouwd, ingericht en operationeel moest zijn. De rest van het bedrijf komt daarna wel. Dus ook dat kleine bord in het kozijn.

Een voorraadmagazijn vol met onderdelen voor je Porsche, daar word je toch blij van? Ik wel in ieder geval en ik heb mijn ogen goed de kost gegeven, en die vielen dus ook op de blikjes rechts onderin. Speed Yellow, een lemonade en Double Dutch, een ongefilterd craftbeer. Beiden van de Kaapse brouwers in Rotterdam. Hele goed aanvulling van de voorraad. Nice taste!

Na het voorraadmagazijn gingen we naar de showroom. Niet groot, maar genoeg om een aantal leuke Porsches te laten zien. Die zwarte Turbo met dat rode interieur. Fantastisch!

Deze ruimte is nog niet helemaal klaar en wordt nog verder verfraaid.

De bestellingen die vanuit heel Europa komen moeten natuurlijk ook worden verwerkt en dat ze dan ook gefactureerd worden is ook wel zo prettig. In een licht en ruim kantoor helpen Zico Giljam en Tahar Maaref klanten met hun vragen en verzorgen ze de bestellingen. Ewa Grabowska zorgt voor de administratieve afwerking. De kantoorruimte is nog niet helemaal klaar, het ruikt er naar verse verf. De toekomstige ruimte om ongestoord met klanten te kunnen praten, staat vol met dozen. Er wordt aan gewerkt. De puntjes op de i.

Je ziet. Er wordt nog volop aan de verdere afwerking van het pand gewerkt. Waar het echter omgaat; de Porscherijder op tijd van zijn onderdelen voorzien, draait al zoals het moet. Daarom kan Anthony zich focussen op groei. Uitbreiding van de voorraad en wellicht andere services. Het hoofdkantoor in de VK doet immers meer dan onderdelen leveren.

Wij wensen Anthony en zijn team veel succes en heel erg bedankt voor de prettige ontvangst, de koffie en de tijd, o ja, en de blikjes.

English translation

In this section, we walk in for a cup of coffee and a chat at a Porsche Center or at other companies that deal with Porsche on a daily basis. Today I am visiting Design911 in Heiningen.

The headquarters of Design911 is located in Essex in the United Kingdom. In September 2025, we already wrote an article about the history and the progress of Design911, but now we are therefore paying attention to the branch in our own country.

The Dutch branch opened in 2022 as the 'European Distribution Center' and it was high time for a visit and a cup of coffee. Anthony (Tony) Malone, Head of Trade at Design911, is in the Netherlands approximately every six weeks. Not only to visit the company in Heiningen, but also to go to clients. So it is very nice that he was able and willing to make time for vierenzestig.nl.

It took a little searching in the industrial area, until suddenly a man was waving at me. It turned out to be Anthony: 'I heard you drive by. Nice sound.' Well... as a Porsche enthusiast, which Anthony is, you immediately recognize the sound of the 6-cylinder boxer engine, and when the noise comes out through a sports exhaust, it really is a 'Nice sound.' No wonder I had driven past it. At the moment, the small sign in the window frame is the only thing that could show you that you are at the right address. This is the finishing touch.

Because a lot of work has been done, people. I have to honestly say that the large and efficient warehouse exceeded my expectations. Together with Brand Manager Yash Chopra, Anthony walked through the company with me and they told me that the warehouse is considered the most important part of the company, and therefore it had to be built, set up, and operational first. The rest of the company comes afterwards. So also that small sign in the window frame.

A warehouse full of parts for your Porsche, that makes you happy, doesn't it? It does for me anyway, and I really took a good look around, and my eyes fell on the cans at the bottom right. Speed Yellow, a lemonade, and Double Dutch, an unfiltered craft beer. Both from the Kaapse Brouwers in Rotterdam. A very good addition to the stock. Nice taste!

After the warehouse, we went to the showroom. Not large, but enough to show some nice Porsches. That black Turbo with the red interior. Fantastic!

This showroom is not completely finished yet and will be further beautified.

The orders coming from all over Europe naturally also need to be processed, and it is also nice that they are then invoiced. In a bright and spacious office, Zico Giljam and Tahar Maaref help customers with their questions and take care of the orders. Ewa Grabowska handles the administrative processing. The office space is not completely finished yet; it smells of fresh paint. The future space for being able to talk to customers undisturbed is full of boxes. It is being worked on. The finishing touches.

Work is still in full swing on further finishing of the building. However, the main point; supplying the Porsche driver with parts on time is already running as it should. Therefore, Anthony can focus on growth. Expansion of the stock and perhaps other services. After all, the headquarters in the UK does more than just supply parts.

We wish Anthony and his team much success and thank them very much for the pleasant reception, the coffee and the time, oh yes, and the cans.