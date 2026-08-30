Het aftellen naar Porsche Paddock Rendezvous op 5 september is nu echt begonnen.

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Het aftellen is nu echt begonnen!

Volgende week zaterdag vindt een van de meeste bijzondere Porsche evenementen plaats. Dus bestel nu je tickets hier

Nee niet een, niet twee, maar zelfs drie evenementen in een. En dat voor voor alle Porsche-modellen, van lucht- en water gekoeld tot elektrisch en voor alle types en modellen. Ja je leest het goed... drie evenementen in een. Dat wil en mag je toch niet missen? Dit evenement, voor zoals gezegd alle type modellen Porsches, vindt plaats op 5 september op het iconische en legendarische circuit van Spa Francorchamps.

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Je hebt toegang tot de spannende twaalf-uurs endurancerace met 992 Cup-Porsches. Jij parkeert je eigen Porsche direct op de paddock en geniet van de Porsche Paddock Rendezvous met zijn stands binnen in onze Grand Marquis en buiten op de Paddock. Kom je met een Porsche 996 dan neem je automatisch deel aan de grootste 996-meeting van Europa.

Maar ook is er op vrijdag de gelegenheid om met je eigen Porsche (SUV uitgesloten) een uur lang op dit legendarische circuit kan rijden. En wij hebben het zo gepland dat je met zonsondergang nog op de baan bent. Hoe gaaf is dat? Ook zijn er dit jaar weer VIP kaarten te koop. Kijk voor beiden op onze verkoop site.

Wie kan je verwachten

Natuurlijk Creventic, Porsche Club Francorchamps, Vierenzestig.nl en Werk96.

Maar wie gaan jullie nog meer tegen komen op zaterdag 5 september op de Paddock van het Circuit Francorchamps? Hier alvast de eerste update ....

Een wereld primeur is de officiële presentatie op Spa Francorchamps van het eerste Porsche uitlaatsysteem gebouwd door Dr. Jekill and Mr. Hyde. Ja de Jekill and Hyde die velen van jullie wel kennen van de hoogwaardige kwaliteit uitlaatsystemen voor motoren hebben een nu een uniek uitlaatsysteem ontwikkeld voor Porsche G Modellen en natuurlijk komt dit systeem met alle EU goedkeuringen en certificaten. Het blijft natuurlijk niet bij dit model.

Met trots kunnen wij jullie aankondigen dat de internationale kunstenares Tanja Stadnic ook dit jaar weer met haar kunst aanwezig is. Ze staat in de Grand Marquis met haar stand en zal ook dit jaar deel uitmaken van de jury voor "Best of Show Award"

Ook Sechszylinder.art uit Duitsland is net als de twee voorgaande jaren aanwezig, en met een beetje geluk maakt hij een schets, een klein kunstwerkje van jouw Porsche.

Ruben Groeneveld van Runoff studio zal ook weer in de Grand Marquis staan met zijn stand en kunst

Maar waar we weer zeer trots op zijn, is dat het legendarische DP motorsport weer met enige van hun auto's acte de presence zal geven, waarbij influencer Hassib, beter bekent onder de naam @hassibmotorsport, graag vragen beantwoordt.

Design911 komt ook weer naar de Porsche Paddock Rendezvous met een team. Je kan daar bij hun meteen alle Porsche onderdelen bestellen en ook art en collectibles.

Ook Asphaltkind is er weer. Voor wie een serieus gave dakkoffer zoekt voor zijn Porsche waarmee hij of zij ook echt kan door rijden... passend voor bijna elk Porsche (coupe) Wij hebben deze dakkoffer zelfs al op een GT3 Cup

Het wordt dus werkelijk weer een geweldig Porsche-evenement. #porschepaddockrendezvous #996meeting #992endurancecup

Deutsch

Der Countdown läuft! Nächsten Samstag findet eines der außergewöhnlichsten Porsche-Events statt. Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihre Tickets!

Nicht nur ein oder zwei Events, sondern gleich drei an einem – und das für alle Porsche-Modelle, ob luft- oder wassergekühlt oder Elektro. Und das alles am 5. September auf der legendären Rennstrecke von Spa-Francorchamps. Richtig gelesen: drei Events in einem! Das sollten Sie sich nicht entgehen lassen. Wie bereits erwähnt, ist dieses Event für alle Porsche-Modelle und findet auf der legendären Rennstrecke von Spa-Francorchamps statt.

Erleben Sie das spannende 12-Stunden-Rennen mit den 992 Cup Porsches. Parken Sie Ihren Porsche direkt im Fahrerlager und genießen Sie das Porsche Paddock Rendezvous mit seinen Ständen im Grand Marquis und im Außen-Fahrerlager. Wenn Sie mit einem Porsche 996 anreisen, nehmen Sie automatisch am größten 996-Treffen Europas teil. Am Freitag haben Sie die Gelegenheit, Ihren eigenen Porsche (SUV ausgenommen) eine Stunde lang auf der Rennstrecke zu fahren. Und wir haben es so geplant, dass Sie bei Sonnenuntergang auf der Strecke sind. Wie cool ist das denn? VIP-Tickets sind auch dieses Jahr wieder erhältlich. Besuchen Sie unsere Verkaufsseite für beides.

Wen können Sie erwarten?

Natürlich Creventic, Porsche Club Francorchamps, vierenzestig.nl und Werk96.

Aber wen treffen Sie sonst noch am Samstag, den 5. September, im Fahrerlager des Circuit Francorchamps? Hier das erste Update…

Weltpremiere feiert die offizielle Präsentation der ersten Porsche-Abgasanlage von Dr. Jekill und Mr. Hyde in Spa-Francorchamps. Ja, die Firma Jekill und Hyde, die vielen von Ihnen für ihre hochwertigen Abgasanlagen bekannt ist, hat nun eine einzigartige Abgasanlage für Porsche G-Modelle entwickelt. Selbstverständlich verfügt diese Anlage über alle EU-Zulassungen und -Zertifikate. Und das ist natürlich noch nicht alles.

Die internationale Künstlerin Tanja Stadnic ist auch dieses Jahr wieder mit ihren Werken vertreten.

Sechszylinder.art aus Deutschland ist wie in den beiden Vorjahren ebenfalls dabei und fertigt mit etwas Glück eine Skizze oder ein kleines Kunstwerk Ihres Porsche an.

Ruben Groeneveld vom Studio Runoff präsentiert sich mit seinem Stand und seinen Kunstwerken wieder bei den Grand Marquis.

Besonders stolz sind wir aber darauf, dass das Team von der legendäre DP Motorsport mit einigen seiner Fahrzeuge vertreten sein wird. Influencer Hassib, besser bekannt als @hassibmotorsport, beantwortet gerne Ihre Fragen.

Design911 kehrt mit einem Team zum Porsche Paddock Rendezvous zurück. Dort können Sie alle Porsche-Teile, Kunstwerke und Sammlerstücke direkt bestellen.

Asphalt kind ist ebenfalls wieder mit von der Partie und bietet eine richtig coole Dachbox für Ihren Porsche an, die Sie auch während der Fahrt nutzen können – passend für fast jedes Porsche-Coupé. Wir haben diese Dachbox sogar schon auf einem GT3 Cup im Einsatz.



Es wird wieder ein fantastisches Porsche-Event, das du nicht verpassen sollten.#porschepaddockrendezvous #996meeting #992endurancecup

Englisch

The countdown has truly begun! Next Saturday, one of the most special Porsche events will take place. So order your tickets here now.

No, not one, not two events, but even three events in one, and that for all Porsche models, from air and water-cooled to electric and all types and models. And all this at the iconic and legendary Spa-Francorchamps circuit on September 5th. Yes, you read that right... three events in one. You surely don't want to miss this. As mentioned, this event is for all types of Porsche models and takes place at the iconic and legendary Spa-Francorchamps circuit.

You have access to the exciting twelve-hour endurance race with 992 Cup Porsches, You park your own Porsche directly in the paddock and enjoy the Porsche Paddock Rendezvous with its stands inside our Grand Marquis and outside in the Paddock.

If you come with a Porsche 996, you automatically participate in the largest 996 meeting in Europe. But on Friday, there is the opportunity for you to drive your own Porsche (SUV excluded) on the track for an hour. And we have planned it so that you are on the track at sunset. So how cool is that? VIP tickets are also for sale again this year. Check our sales site for both.

Who can you expect? Naturally, Creventic, Porsche Club Francorchamps, vierenzestig.nl, and Werk96.

But who else will you run into on Saturday, September 5th, in the Paddock of the Circuit Francorchamps? Here is the first update...

A world premiere is the official presentation of the first Porsche exhaust system built by Dr. Jekill and Mr. Hyde at the paddock of Spa Francorchamps. Yes, the Jekill and Hyde that many of you know from their high-quality exhaust systems have now developed a unique exhaust system for Porsche G Models, and naturally, this system comes with all EU approvals and certificates. Of course, it doesn't stop with this model.

We are proud to announce that international artist Tanja Stadnic will be present with her paintings again this year. She has her stand in the Grand Marquis and will also be a member of the jury for the "Best of Show Award" this year.

Sechszylinder.art from Germany is also present, just like in the two previous years, and with a bit of luck, he will create a sketch or a small work of art of your Porsche.

Ruben Groeneveld from Runoff studio will also be in the Grand Markies again with his stand and art.



But what we are very proud of again is that the legendary DP motorsport will be making an appearance with some of their cars. Influencer Hassib, better known as @hassibmotorsport, will be happy to answer questions about the builds from DP Motorsport.

Design911 is also returning to the Porsche Paddock Rendezvous with a team. You can order all Porsche parts, art, and collectibles from them right there.



Asphaltkind is also back for anyone looking for a seriously cool roof box for Porsche that you can actually drive fast on the highway or Autobahn.... suitable for almost every Porsche (coupe). We even have this roof box on a GT3 Cup. And it is tested on the Nürburgring.



So it will truly be another amazing Porsche event that you don't want to mis #porschepaddockrendezvous #996meeting #992endurancecup