De 9e International Porsche Collectors Day 2023

Morgen (zondag 2 April) wordt alweer de negende editie van The International Porsche Collectors Days gehouden in Porsche Centrum Gelderland. Dit artikel niet zoals je van ons gewend bent in het Nederlands, maar gezien het internationale karakter dit keer in het Engels….

On Sunday the 2nd of April 2023 the 9th International Porsche Collectors Day will take place at the world’s biggest Porsche Classic Center (part of Porsche Centrum Gelderland).

The Porsche Collectors Day is world’s biggest indoor Porsche swap meet and exhibition on 2,000 square metres and includes Porsche model cars in scales 1:8 to 1:220, and Porsche memorabilia (books, posters, magazines, brochures, art, design, gadgets, accessories, advertisement articles, telephone cards, stamps, pins, etc.).

zondag, 02 april van 9:00 tot 15:00

Ressenerbroek 2, 6666 MR Heteren, Nederland

More than hundred exibitors and thousands of international visitors will attend the International Porsche Collectors Day. You can meet other collectors and find some special old collector items and the newest releases. Free entrance.

Programme Sunday 2 April 9:00 am – 3:00 pm:

Porsche swap meet on 2,760 square metres

Exhibition of iconic Porsche classic cars in 1:1

Line-up of the current Porsche model range in 1:1

Grand opening at 9:00 am

Porsche merchandise and official Porsche model cars for sale during the International Porsche Collectors Day.

More information about exhibition possibilities:

Porsche Model Club Europe, Henk Koop email: info@koop-co.nl